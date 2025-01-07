Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.96. 1,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 672% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

