GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92.

GDDY opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.43 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

