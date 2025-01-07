GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.43 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $4,626,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

