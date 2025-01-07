Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 963.85 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 965 ($12.07). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 955.70 ($11.96), with a volume of 128,829 shares changing hands.

Grafton Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 963.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,018 ($12.74), for a total value of £305,400 ($382,084.32). Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

