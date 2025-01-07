Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 159 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $882.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $907.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $663.47 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 358.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

