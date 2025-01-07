Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 159 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Graham Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $882.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $907.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $663.47 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of Graham
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 358.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.