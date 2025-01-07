Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and traded as low as $55.65. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 257,352 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Further Reading

