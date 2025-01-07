Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 2,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $23,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,543,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,358,112.94. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel acquired 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.66.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
