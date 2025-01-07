Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 2,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $23,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,543,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,358,112.94. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel acquired 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

