Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,920,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,213,790.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
GYRE stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.