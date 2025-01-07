Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,920,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,213,790.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.

GYRE stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

