Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,175 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $80,360.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,429,302 shares in the company, valued at $43,540,038.66. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.5 %

HGTY opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 0.86. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

