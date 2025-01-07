Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HG opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. The trade was a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 136.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 274,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.