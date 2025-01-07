Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.68. 5,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

