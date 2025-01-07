Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.35 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 78.65 ($0.98). Hays shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.99), with a volume of 1,179,248 shares trading hands.

Hays Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.35.

Insider Activity at Hays

In related news, insider James Hilton acquired 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £491.26 ($614.61). 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hays Company Profile

Our ultimate aim is to be the undisputed leader in global specialist recruitment. As we build towards this, we have a set of four, strategic priorities which remain unchanged throughout the various stages of the economic cycle. As well as being interlinked with each other, they are informed and driven by our aims, as well as by the long-term mega trends we identify in our marketplace.

Strategic priorities:

1.

