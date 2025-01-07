Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. This trade represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth $260,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

