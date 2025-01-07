Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.76 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

