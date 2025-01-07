Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.83. 3,284,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Hertz Global Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.