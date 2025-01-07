Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,404,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 2,116,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,589 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,858. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

