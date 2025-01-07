HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,484,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 85,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 33,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at $23,850,961.92. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $427.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $369.01 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

