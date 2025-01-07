Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of HIMS opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,112.34. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. This represents a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,514 shares of company stock valued at $26,712,334. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

