Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. The trade was a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $47,738.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,112.34. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,514 shares of company stock valued at $26,712,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

