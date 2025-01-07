Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 1.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 69.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Holley Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.