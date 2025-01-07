Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Chad Williams Buys 600,000 Shares

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 600,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

Chad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Chad Williams bought 2,307,692 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$299,999.96.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

Honey Badger Silver stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

