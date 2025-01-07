Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HON opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.