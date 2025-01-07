Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of HON opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.