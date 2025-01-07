Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading 55.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) shot up 55.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87,619% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Up 55.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Horizon Group Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

