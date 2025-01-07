HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00.
HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HUBS opened at $707.59 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,620.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.64.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
