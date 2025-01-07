HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00.

Shares of HUBS opened at $707.59 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,620.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.23.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.64.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

