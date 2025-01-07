Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.