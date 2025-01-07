IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading 2.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 4,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

