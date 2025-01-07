Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.86. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 16,957 shares.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.55 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.10 million during the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

