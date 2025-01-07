Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.12 and traded as high as $64.98. Independent Bank shares last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 185,059 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Independent Bank by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

