indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 3,125 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,314.95. This trade represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50.
indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.41. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INDI
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.