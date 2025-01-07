indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 3,125 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,314.95. This trade represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.41. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. American Trust increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 330.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 865,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.