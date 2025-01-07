Information Analysis Announces Changes in Leadership Positions

On December 30, 2024, Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) reported in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Jon Olsen resigned from his role as a member of the board of directors at Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., effective immediately. The company confirmed that Olsen’s resignation was not due to any disagreements related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Furthermore, on January 6, 2025, Firefly Neuroscience’s Board removed Mr. Olsen from his position as the Chief Executive Officer without cause. In his place, Greg Lipschitz was appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

According to the filing, under Item 9.01, no further information was disclosed except for an exhibit (Exhibit 104) containing the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded with the Inline XBRL document.

The document was signed by Greg Lipschitz, the appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. The Company confirmed that the reported changes in leadership roles were duly authorized and in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For further details regarding this filing, investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full document available on the SEC’s website.

This announcement comes in light of recent changes within the company’s top leadership positions. ENDOFARTICLE

