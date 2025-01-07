Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

NYSE:INGM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

