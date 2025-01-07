Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 6,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 4.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

