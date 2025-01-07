Insider Buying: Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Connor Macneill purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.
Wescan Goldfields Trading Down 12.5 %
Wescan Goldfields stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.06.
About Wescan Goldfields
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wescan Goldfields
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Wescan Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wescan Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.