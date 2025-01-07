Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 14,387 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $160,415.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,028.20. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arteris by 67.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arteris by 321.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arteris by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

