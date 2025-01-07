Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74.
Cardlytics Stock Down 8.4 %
CDLX stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 48.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
