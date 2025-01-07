Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74.

Cardlytics Stock Down 8.4 %

CDLX stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 48.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.