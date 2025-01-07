Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CAO Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in TKO Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 259.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.