Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,916 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

