Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $223,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,480,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.