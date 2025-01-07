Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVW stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

