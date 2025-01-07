Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $306,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

