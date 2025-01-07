Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,628 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,334,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 554,335 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 178,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

