Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 124,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:VMO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
