Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

