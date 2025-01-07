Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 365,243 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 365,243 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $512,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

