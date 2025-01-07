Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 149.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 708,100 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

