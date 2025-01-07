Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Changes in Outstanding Shares

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE: GBS) recently reported significant adjustments in its outstanding shares following recent transactions. According to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2025, the company disclosed key events impacting its stockholding.

The reported changes resulted from the sale of common stock shares as per the existing At The Market Offering Agreement dated September 18, 2024, with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. Additionally, the issuance of 8,109 restricted common stock shares was noted, in line with the Investor Relations and Corporate Development Advisory Agreement from February 29, 2024, with ClearThink Capital Partners LLC.

Consequently, as of the close of business on January 2, 2025, the total number of outstanding shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s common stock stands at 4,807,068 shares.

This disclosure comes in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Spiro Sakiris, the Chief Financial Officer of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., has signed off on this report on behalf of the company.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the impact of these changes on the company’s stock performance over the upcoming period.

