Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.47 and traded as high as $133.71. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $130.39, with a volume of 174,318 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Inter Parfums by 50.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

