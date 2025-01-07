Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

