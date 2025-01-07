Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and traded as low as $58.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 95,211 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

