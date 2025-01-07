Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as high as $26.81. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 587,146 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $857.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 372,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

